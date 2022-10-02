Ronald Lee Pedersen

April 15, 1948-September 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ronald Lee Pedersen, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 15, 1948, in Cedar Falls, the son of Alvin LeRoy and Wilma Ruth (Skene) Pedersen. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967 and was enlisted in the Army. On September 7, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rae Ann Heerkes at Sacred Heart in Waterloo. He worked at John Deere for 34 years. After retiring from Deere’s he went on working by driving semi for Dennis Miller. Ron loved helping family, friends, and neighbors. He was known for his snow blowing/roto tilling and sharing his items from his huge garden.

Ron is survived by his wife, three sons: Michael Thomas Pedersen of Caladonia, MN, Andrew Ronald Pedersen of Waterloo, Nicholas Ryan (Peace) Pedersen of Cedar Falls and daughter, Katherine Therese (Brant Warneka) Pedersen of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren: Zachary Hoppenworth-Pedersen, Devon Dyer, Gavin Mapes, Kadence Pedersen-Warneka, and Asher Pedersen; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Hoppenworth; two sisters, Linda (Tom) Ladd of Des Moines and Christina Wendel of Waterloo; and one brother, Stephen Pedersen of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Susan Kaye Pedersen, stepmother, Loretta Pedersen, and stepfather, Wilfred Clark.

A mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service with a vigil immediately following. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the church’s piano fund or the Cedar Falls AMVETS Honor Guard.

