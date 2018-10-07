OELWEIN — Ronald Lee Voshell, 70, of Oelwein, died at home Friday, Oct. 5.
He was born on April 26, 1948, in Oelwein, the son of Wesley and Myrtle Ione (Wilson) Voshell. He married Barbara Jean Scholbrock on Feb. 15, 1972, in Oelwein.
Ron graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for Central Transit in Oelwein, at John Deere Tractor Works and Foundry in Waterloo from October 1973 to 2000 and then at the Oelwein Daily Register printing and mailroom, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the U.A.W. Local 638 in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife, three children, Shawn (Jean) Voshell of Des Moines, Lawrence (Luci) Voshell of Swan and Nicole Littlefield (Chris Weber) of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Amelia, Zoe, Brent and Owen; and three sisters, Billie (Chuck) Smith of Arlington, Vicki (Joe) Villa of West Union and Nancy Bass of Pella.
Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Mary Holtzman, Pat Cirksena and Kathy Hinkel; and a brother, Lawrence Voshell.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors by the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish Scripture service, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established in his name.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Ron enjoyed tinkering with his 1948 Plymouth and his 1967 Mustang.
