Ronald L. Shadman

Born April 9, 1940 in Waterloo, IA, passed away October 9, 2018 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 38 years to Judy Shadman.
Greatly missed by children, Troy (Bernadette) Shadman, Kelley Shadman, Kimberly (Tony) Marino, step daughters Julie (Willis) Hoffman and Cindy (Chris) Clark. Forever remembered by grandchildren Kyle Shadman, Wade Shadman, Lynda Shadman, Nash Shadman, Jessica Ramiro, Brandon Marino, Lindsay Hoffman, Katelyn Hoffman, McKenna Clark and Payton Clark, and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by 1 brother, Bill (Lonna) Shadman, 2 sisters, Randy (Bob) Kapler, Terie (Nick) McNamara and many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by mother and father, Irma and Winfield Shadman, first wife Linda Rush Shadman, sisters Roxalon Stevens, Winifred Johnson, Sunny Johnson and Lenora Shadman.
He served for four years in the United States Air Force. He retired after 38 years as a plant operator and finally as Production Manager in Southern California and Sacramento from Air Products and Chemicals.
He enjoyed his family, fishing and traveling. He will be forever missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 29, 2018 at 10:00 am at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95820.
