(1940-2020)
Ronald L. Randall Sr. 80 years old of Grundy Center, IA died Sunday, June 7, 2020 under the care of Unity Point Hospice at home.
He was born March 6, 1940 in Cedar Rapids, IA at home his parents were Lawrence M. and Leona (Deal) Randall.
Survived by his wife, Becky Randall, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother & 1 sister-in-law many nieces & nephews.
Deceased: 7 brothers & sisters, 2 son-in-laws, 3 sisters-in-laws, 3 brothers-in-laws and 1 great grandchild.
He was an avid traveler, owned his own business for 60 years.
He was a man of denim and cowboy boots.
Memorials to be sent to his family at 506 C Avenue, Grundy Center, IA 50638.
Celebration of life will be July 18 at Grundy Center Community Center, 705 F Avenue, Grundy Center, IA 50638 between 2 – 4 pm.
