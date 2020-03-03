Ronald L. Parks
Ronald L. Parks

Ronald Parks

Ronald Parks

(1952-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Ronald L. Parks, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Hampton, son of Don and Fonda (Griner) Parks. Ron married Denise Johansen on June 5, 1976, in Coulter. He graduated from Hampton High School and the University of Northern Iowa, with a degree in business management.

Ron worked for and later was co-owner of Barnes Building Materials in Cedar Falls, where he had more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: his wife; three sons, Ben Parks of Hyattsville, Md., Tom (Theresa) Parks of Minneapolis, Minn., and Josh Parks of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Asher and Quinn Parks; a brother, Randy (Debby) Parks, of Albert Lea, Minn.; two sisters, Robby (George) Corum of Tama, and Rocky Sprouse of Forest City; and a sister-in-law, Earlene (John) Morgan of Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Falls, and one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the family for Ron and Denise’s charities or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Ron was a woodworker, avid bicyclist and loved dogs.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-6:30PM
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
Nazareth Lutheran Church
7401 University Ave
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
