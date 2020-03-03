(1952-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Ronald L. Parks, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Feb. 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Hampton, son of Don and Fonda (Griner) Parks. Ron married Denise Johansen on June 5, 1976, in Coulter. He graduated from Hampton High School and the University of Northern Iowa, with a degree in business management.

Ron worked for and later was co-owner of Barnes Building Materials in Cedar Falls, where he had more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: his wife; three sons, Ben Parks of Hyattsville, Md., Tom (Theresa) Parks of Minneapolis, Minn., and Josh Parks of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Asher and Quinn Parks; a brother, Randy (Debby) Parks, of Albert Lea, Minn.; two sisters, Robby (George) Corum of Tama, and Rocky Sprouse of Forest City; and a sister-in-law, Earlene (John) Morgan of Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: his parents.