June 28, 1938-October 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Ronald L. Lompe, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. He was born June 28, 1938, in Waterloo the son of Alfred J. and Edna Zeilinger Lompe, Sr. He was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo West High School, graduated from Waldorf Lutheran College with an AA degree and, Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science

Ron was a Funeral Director for 53 years, receiving his license in 1963. He managed Chapel of Memories Funeral Home and continued to manage Parrott & Wood and Chapel of Memories Funeral Home when they merged in 1967, until it was sold, and continued to work there until 2006. He also had served with the Waterloo Police Reserve for 17 years as a receiving Lieutenant, and as a Purchasing Agent for the city of Waterloo.

He was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church.

Ron enjoyed antique cars, Lionel electric trains, and was Past President of the Cedar Valley Antique Auto Club of America

Survived by: two sisters-in-law, Betty Lompe of Waterloo, Doris Lompe of rural Jesup; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Linda Davis of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Marlys Towne, Roberta Kinsdahl and Gloria Jean Lompe; two brothers, Alfred Lompe, Jr. and Richard Lompe; and a niece, Pamela (Towne) Smith.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Trinity American Lutheran Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50702; Wartburg Theological Seminary 333 Wartburg Pl, Dubuque, IA 52003; or Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA 50701.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146.