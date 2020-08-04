Ronald L. Brandt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1939-2020)

Ronald Lee Brandt, age 81, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Ron was born on January 26, 1939, in Waverly, Iowa the son of Paul and Dorothy (Bills) Brandt. He was raised on a farm east of Waverly. He was baptized on February 26, 1939, confirmed on March 29, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. On June 14, 1958, Ron was united in marriage to Karen Shepard at the First Baptist Church in Waverly. Ron worked for Shep’s Standard Station in Waverly, Schuldt Chevrolet in Shell Rock, and Vriezelaar Chevrolet in Waverly. In 1962, he started farming near Bremer, Iowa, and in 1970, he bought his own farm. In 1994, he went to work for Schneider Milling along with farming. Ron retired from farming in 2005.

Ron was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and a social member of Waverly Area Veterans Post. His greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Ron also liked coffee at Hy Vee, bowling, boating, snowmobiling, and traveling.