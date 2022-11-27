May 27, 1944-October 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Ronald K. Wieben, 78, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village in Waterloo.

Ron was born May 27, 1944, to Wilbur “Bill” and Mary Jocille (Spencer) Wieben in Vinton. He graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1962. He married Susan Kay McGrew December 29, 1962, in Dubuque. He worked co-op for Deere & Company while attending the University of Iowa and was with the company after graduating in 1968 until retiring in 2014.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; his parents; and brothers Bill, Darrell and Jim. Survivors include daughter, Kris Gilliam (Donnie); son, Matt Wieben (Vicky); grandchildren Riley and Mya Wieben; and nephews Mike (Rhonda) and Brad (Stormy) Wieben.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, December 3 with memorial service at 12:45 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more. Arrangements by Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, 319-233-6138.