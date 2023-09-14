Ronald K. Kastli, 77, of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, under hospice care at his home.

He was born October 18, 1945, in Oelwein, son of John J. and Mary A. Richards Kastli. He attended Waspie Valley Community Schools. Ron honorably served in the Iowa National Guard for six years. He married Leona Bell Beason on April 20, 1968, in Independence.

Ron worked as a welder for Waterloo Industries for 30 years, retiring in 1992.

He enjoyed hunting and Harley Davidson motorcycles, and spending his time working on cars and other mechanical items.

Ron is survived by his wife Leona of Waterloo; two daughters, Tammy (Dennis) Cain of New Hampton, and Debra (Barry) Bodecker of Evansdale; one son, Robert (Diane) Kastli of Evansdale; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kurt Kastli; one grandson, Travis Cain; three brothers, Duwayne “Dewey” Kastli, Robert Kastli, and Roy Kastli, and two sisters, Rose Kappmeyer and Rita Kastli.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 15, 2023, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo with military honors by Waterloo VFW Post 1623 and American Legion Post 138. Visitation for hour prior at Locke Garden View Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke Garden View Chapel, 319-232-2222, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.