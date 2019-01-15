Try 1 month for 99¢
Ronald K. Bigelow

Ronald Bigelow

(1943-2019)

DENVER — Ronald K. Bigelow, 75, of Denver, died at home Friday, Jan. 11.

He was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Cedar Falls, son of Kenneth Bigelow and Della Newton Bigelow. He married Connie Green in 1967. They were later divorced.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1961. He then served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Ron worked at UNI in Public Safety and Health for 34 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and volunteered at the Salvation Army.

Survived by: three daughters, Tamra (Russell) Myers, Michelle (Dan) Jensen and Angie Bigelow; two sisters, Judy (Steve) Hill and Sharon (Rich) Ahrens; four grandchildren, Sydney Grover, Kelsey Anderson, Courtney Anderson and Shane Anderson; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Waverly AMVETS, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., Waverly. Ron has requested a private family burial.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

He enjoyed playing pool, planning family events and especially loved time with his family. Ron was a kind, good man.

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald K. Bigelow
