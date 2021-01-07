 Skip to main content
Ronald Joseph “Ron” Hayek
March 21, 1942-January 1, 2021

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Hayek, 78 of Reinbeck, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Gabriel Church in Reinbeck, Iowa. Burial will follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery. A visitation will be held preceding mass from 9:30 until time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Ron was born on March 21, 1942 in Clutier, Iowa, the son of George and Dorothy (Nachazel) Hayek. He grew up in Clutier and joined the United States Army following graduation from high school. Ron was united in marriage to Sue Smock on July 22, 1967 at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein, Iowa. They made their home in Reinbeck shortly thereafter and welcomed three sons into their family.

Ron was a gifted carpenter, working with Cannon and Peterson Construction for many years prior to starting his own business in 2003. His beautiful handiwork can be seen in homes and churches in the area as well as the numerous squirrel feeders throughout Reinbeck as a result of his years of support for his wife Sue’s 4th Grade Camp project. Ron was an active member of St. Gabriel Church; Catholic Order of Foresters and the American Legion.

Ron is survived by his three sons, Chris (Kristi) Hayek of Charlotte, NC, Sean Hayek of Des Moines, IA and Daniel (Katie) Hayek of Greenville, NC; grandchildren Alexis Dowden-Hayek, Matthew Hayek and Benjamin Hayek; siblings George (Sandy) Hayek, Marge (Bill) Wolf, Collette (Richard) Wiebbecke, Mary (Gary) Gorsh, John (Betty) Hayek, Rita (Steve) Amico, Kathy (Jay) Goulden; step-siblings Marc (Barbara) Haack, Bob (Alysa) Haack, John (Chris) Haack and Mary (Ron) Tiedemann; his step-mother Dorothy (Haack) Hayek and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

