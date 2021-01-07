March 21, 1942-January 1, 2021

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Hayek, 78 of Reinbeck, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. Gabriel Church in Reinbeck, Iowa. Burial will follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery. A visitation will be held preceding mass from 9:30 until time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Ron was born on March 21, 1942 in Clutier, Iowa, the son of George and Dorothy (Nachazel) Hayek. He grew up in Clutier and joined the United States Army following graduation from high school. Ron was united in marriage to Sue Smock on July 22, 1967 at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein, Iowa. They made their home in Reinbeck shortly thereafter and welcomed three sons into their family.