April 2, 1944-April 7, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Ronald James Vose, Sr., 79, of Cedar Falls, went to be with Jesus Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born April 2, 1944, in Waterloo, to Richard and Elaine (Myers) Vose. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1962, and then began working with his father at the family’s business, Vose Moving Company.

On November 14, 1946, Ron married Susan Lee Aeby at Grace Brethren Church in Waterloo, and they enjoyed 58 devoted years together. They were blessed with three children, Ronald Vose Jr. (Jennifer) of Dike, Amy Milano Snider (Mike) of Traer, and Abby Loeffelholz (Keith) of Evansdale; twelve grandchildren: Emily Vose, Elizabeth Vose, Gracie (Lakota) Lackey, Jordan Milano, Jonathan Milano, Michael Milano, Ryan Snider, Aaron Snider, Emma Loeffelholz and Ellie Loeffelholz; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Ronald was President of Vose Moving Company where he worked alongside his father, brother, his children and their spouses; supported by his wife. Originally the business specialized in moving houses and later industrial moving.

Ronald will be remembered for his strong faith in the Lord and his love for his family. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and Texas. Ronald was a car collector, and spent many hours working on cars with his son, Ronald Jr. He also collected and built diecast models and followed in his father’s footsteps with his love of trains.

Left to cherish Ronald’s memory is his wife, Susan, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his brother Richard (Vicki) Vose of Dog Island, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will take place from 4:30- 7:30 PM, Friday, April 14, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with a Memorial service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 15, at Cedar Valley Church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.