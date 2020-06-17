× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1943-2020)

ALLISON — Ronald J. Westendorf, 77, of Allison, died Sunday, June 14, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

He was born Jan. 14, 1943, to Ben B. and Isabelle (DeBower) Westendorf. Ronald graduated from Allison High School. He married Beverly Jean Christians on April 14, 1967, in Bristow.

Ronald was a farmer and known as the chicken farmer. He also worked various jobs including as a deliverer for Allison Propane, as an electrician for Tasco, and a deliverer for Waterloo Courier and Priority Express.

Ronald was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.

Survivors: a daughter, Rebecca Jean Coffin of Des Moines; two sons, Robert James (Carol) Westendorf of Radcliffe, and Ryan Jason Westendorf of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Joseph and Jason Coffin, Samantha (Malieck) Lee, Pamela Westendorf and Benjamin (fiancé Megan Carr) Westendorf; numerous cousins; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and special friend, Susan Myers of Parkersburg.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Beverly; and a brother, Wayne Westendorf.