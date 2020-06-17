(1943-2020)
ALLISON — Ronald J. Westendorf, 77, of Allison, died Sunday, June 14, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.
He was born Jan. 14, 1943, to Ben B. and Isabelle (DeBower) Westendorf. Ronald graduated from Allison High School. He married Beverly Jean Christians on April 14, 1967, in Bristow.
Ronald was a farmer and known as the chicken farmer. He also worked various jobs including as a deliverer for Allison Propane, as an electrician for Tasco, and a deliverer for Waterloo Courier and Priority Express.
Ronald was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and a former member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Survivors: a daughter, Rebecca Jean Coffin of Des Moines; two sons, Robert James (Carol) Westendorf of Radcliffe, and Ryan Jason Westendorf of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Joseph and Jason Coffin, Samantha (Malieck) Lee, Pamela Westendorf and Benjamin (fiancé Megan Carr) Westendorf; numerous cousins; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and special friend, Susan Myers of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Beverly; and a brother, Wayne Westendorf.
Services: Social distancing should be maintained during the visitation and at the funeral service. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Allison Cemetery. Family and friends should bring a chair. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. today, June 17, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.
Memorials: to the “Westendorf children” who plan memorial pavers on the Butler County Fairgrounds and at Cedar Valley DeVita Center of Waverly.
Online condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
Ronald enjoyed tinkering, he had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed telling jokes, and loved music and singing. Family was the most important to Ronald. He cared for them and loved them dearly.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.