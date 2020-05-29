Ronald J. Schmitz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1939-2020)

Ronald John Schmitz, 80, of La Porte City passed away at home May 27, 2020. He retired from John Deere after 33 years, then spent the next 28 years hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Linda Schmitz, daughter Tracey Schmitz-Horne (Tim), daughter Lori Short (Sterling), son Michael Wolf (Tina), grandchildren Mitchell Wolf, Andrew Wolf, Matthew Horne, siblings Dick Schmitz (Melva), Danny Schmitz (Pam), Marilyn Dunkelberger (Dan), Larry Schmitz (Chris), Joe Schmitz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

