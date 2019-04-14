(1940-2019)
HUDSON — Ronald J. “Ron” Anderson, 79, of Hudson, died Sunday, April 7, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
He was born March 11, 1940, in LaPorte City, son of Estle and Agnes Marshall Anderson. He married Clare Nichting on May 18, 1968, in Houghton.
Mr. Anderson was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served with the Army Security Agency in Europe. He went on to work for NASA on the Apollo Space Program. After returning to Iowa, he became involved in banking for many years and was a co-owner of Cedar Knoll Mobile Home Park, retiring in 2001.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, James (Adriane) of Potsdam, Germany, and Ryan of Sacramento, Calif.; two granddaughters, Alex and Ingrid Anderson; three sisters, Evelyn (John) Wright of Waukee, Carolyn Hackett of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cathey (Jack) Petersen of Waukee; and two sisters-in-law, Joan Hunold of Montrose and Marlene Nichting of Burlington.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Richard; three brothers-in-law, Harold Nichting, Harold Hunold and Alfonse Bentler; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Anderson and Barbara Bentler.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard and the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Ronald enjoyed traveling with his wife and sons, to many countries, here in the United States and many far off islands.
