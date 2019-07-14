Ronald J. “Ron” Anderson, 79, of Hudson, died April 7.
He is survived by his wife, Clare; sons, James (Adriane) and Ryan; granddaughters Alex and Ingrin; three sisters, Evelyn (John) Wright, Carolyn Hackett and Cathey (Jack) Petersen.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard and the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.
