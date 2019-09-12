Ronald H. Foelske, 77, of Janesville, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from a fall on the farm where he grew up.
Ronald Herman Foelske was born on January 24, 1942, the son of Herman and Minnie (Steinberg) Foelske in Waterloo, Iowa. He attended school in Janesville, graduating in 1959. Following graduation, he attended Wartburg College, graduating in 1965. He taught at Senior High in Dubuque for 3 years. He returned to Waverly, where he taught business at Waverly High School. On August 11, 1968, he was united in marriage to Melodie Langholz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Ron worked on his Master’s in Business Administration at UNI at this time. He started his career as High School Principal in Burt, Iowa for 3 years, then spent the next 7 years as High School Principal at Aplington.
The opportunity arose then that allowed him to return home to live on the family farm. He managed and then owned Denver Insurance & Realty for the next 30 years. He was on the Janesville School Board for 12 years and got to hand each of his children their diploma.
He loved farming to his dying day. He and his family raised cattle, corn, soybeans and hay. There was no better place to raise his children and grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife pf 51 years, Melodie Foelske of Janesville, Iowa; 3 daughters, Rachel Foelske – Upshaw (John), Amy Mortenson (Rick) and Sarah Sanderson (Blair); 7 grandchildren who meant the world to him, Katie Mortenson, Grace, Lily and Cassie Upshaw, Sophie, Brody and Sydney Sanderson. He was blessed that all his children and grandchildren lived within 3 miles and were able to spend quality family time together. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Knief (Lawrence), brother, Duane Foelske (Sandy) and sister, Andrea Musselman (Bob) as well as nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by those who loved and adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, LuAnn Leisinger (Marvin) and a niece Janice Dryer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, Iowa and also an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flower, Memorials may be directed toward the Foelske family, where they will be divided between his home church, St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver as well as the Denver and Janesville First Responders and online condolences for Ron Foelske may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver, Iowa is assisting the Foelske family with arrangements. 319-984-5379
