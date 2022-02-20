December 13, 1939-February 16, 2022

Ronald Geisler Jr., 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, February 16, at Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Ron was born December 13, 1939, in Waterloo, to Ronald Sr. and Enid Cornelison Geisler and graduated from East High School in 1957. He owned Waterloo Prosthetics, retiring in 2004. Ron liked to say that he created “smiles.” Ron married Michalle Sulentic Riggs June 2002. They were high school sweethearts and reconnected in 2000. They loved traveling to Arizona during the cold Iowa winters.

Ron was a talented musician and singer, a skilled woodworker, a gifted artist, and outdoorsman. A highlight of Ron’s life was when his band, The Southern Knights, was invited by the U.S. Department of Defense to perform a 56-day tour overseas for our servicemen and women taking them to West Germany, Egypt and Israel in 1986. They were thrilled to perform for the 86th Airborne at an amphitheater on the banks of the Red Sea.

Survived by his wife, Michalle‚ sons, Greg (Lisa)‚ Cedar Falls and Dan (Sue)‚ Waterloo; sisters, Barbara Kepple‚ Waterloo and Judith (Jerry) Stealy‚ Cedar Falls; grandsons, Jason Geisler‚ North Liberty and Travis Geisler‚ Cedar Falls; 4 stepchildren: Scott (Dr. Sheila) Riggs‚ Eagan‚ MN, Daniel (Rebekah) Riggs‚ Newport Beach‚ CA, Robert (Sandy) Riggs‚ McKinney‚ TX, Nicole (Dr. Charles) Pruchno‚ Robins; 6 stepgrandchildren: Georgia, Tess, Micah, Brayden, Jordan and Kaci; stepsons, Rod, Randy and Rick Mumm.

Preceded by his father, Ronald Geisler Sr.; mother, Enid Geisler Wilson; brother in law, Dave Kepple; nephew, Jeffrey Stealy.

Visitation: 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday, February 20, Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St. Waterloo. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer. Memorials can be made in Ron’s name to Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Cedar Rapids. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.