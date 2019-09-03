(1944-2019)
REINBECK — Ronald Gene Jans, 75, of Reinbeck, died Friday, Aug. 30, in Waseca, Minn.
He was born Aug. 7, 1944 in Waterloo, son of Marvin and Edna (Folkerts) Jans.
He lived in Reinbeck with his parents until they died and then moved into apartments in both Reinbeck and Grundy Center. Ronnie attended school in Reinbeck. After completing his education, he began his own garbage business. Later Peterson Contractors took it over and Ronnie drove for that company, where he also worked as dump truck driver. He then worked for a company named Copay in Cedar Falls for a time and then worked as a driver for his father’s company, Jans Trucking. Ronnie then worked as a dump truck driver for Folkerts and Son until his retirement in 2003.
He was a lifelong member at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors: a brother, Merle Jans of Reinbeck; a nephew, Daryl (Ronda) Jans of Grundy Center; and great-nieces and great nephews, Amy (Matt) Edwards, Nicholas (Kelly) Jans, Aaron Jans, Leah Force, and Kyle (Heather) Jans.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a nephew, Scott Jans.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reinbeck, with burial in Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Ronnie loved to drive his pickup truck or his Jeep to Wisconsin and Minnesota. He loved to go to his trailer in Elysian, Minn., and camping. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Merle, and going out to eat together.
