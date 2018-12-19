CLARKSVILLE — Ronald Gene Dralle, 81, of Clarksville, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at University of Iowa Hospitals.
He was born June 20, 1937, on the family farm west of Bristow, son of Siegfred and Fannie (Kielman) Dralle. On April 8, 1956, he married Darlene Wright at St. John’s UCC-Pleasant Hill. She preceded him in death.
Ron graduated from Greene High School in 1955. He and Darlene farmed in the area until 1965, when they moved to the Dralle family farm.
Survived by: a daughter, Jolene (Jose) Infante; a son, Jeff Dralle; grandchildren, Emily (Jerry), Abbey (Clinton) and their son Hudson, Samantha and her son Emrys, Zachary (Paige), Brittinae (Aaron) and their daughter Bria, Lucas (Tamara) and their boys, Edwin and Easton, Erika and Kristin; a sister, Lois (Larry) Mason; and his wife’s brothers and sisters and their spouses, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Janeane; and his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Retz Funeral Home, Greene.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene 50636.
Condolences may be left at www.retzfh.com.
Ron was a lifelong farmer — “Somebody who’d bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says he wants to spend his life ‘doing what Dad does.’” — Paul Harvey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.