CLARKSVILLE — Ronald Gene Dralle, 81, of Clarksville, died Saturday, Dec. 15, at University of Iowa Hospitals.

He was born June 20, 1937, on the family farm west of Bristow, son of Siegfred and Fannie (Kielman) Dralle. On April 8, 1956, he married Darlene Wright at St. John’s UCC-Pleasant Hill. She preceded him in death.

Ron graduated from Greene High School in 1955. He and Darlene farmed in the area until 1965, when they moved to the Dralle family farm.

Survived by: a daughter, Jolene (Jose) Infante; a son, Jeff Dralle; grandchildren, Emily (Jerry), Abbey (Clinton) and their son Hudson, Samantha and her son Emrys, Zachary (Paige), Brittinae (Aaron) and their daughter Bria, Lucas (Tamara) and their boys, Edwin and Easton, Erika and Kristin; a sister, Lois (Larry) Mason; and his wife’s brothers and sisters and their spouses, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Janeane; and his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Retz Funeral Home, Greene.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene 50636.

Condolences may be left at www.retzfh.com.

Ron was a lifelong farmer — “Somebody who’d bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says he wants to spend his life ‘doing what Dad does.’” — Paul Harvey

