Ronald Fischels

(1934-2018)
WATERLOO —- Ronald J. Fischels, 84, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Sept. 26, 1934, in rural Jesup, son of Joseph and Florence (Youngblut) Fischels. Ron married Jackie Roberts on Sept. 10, 1955, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He worked at Rath Packing Co. until its closing. Then he worked with his brothers, Joe and Melvin “Buck,” at Rampart Construction, retiring in 1994.
Survivors: his wife; nine children, Randy (Diane) of Mason City, Pam (Mike) Heinzman of Sugarland, Texas, Gordon of Katy, Texas, Jack (Tracey) of Waterloo, Becky Wells of Waterloo, Brian (Leslie) of Sugarland, Texas, Lorie (Paul) Gallagher of Southlake, Texas, Jeff (Angela) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Brad (Deena) of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie and Stacey Fischels, Kris and Lindsay Heinzman, Jordan and Emily Fischels, Samantha and Alex Fischels, Nathan Wells, Hannah and Eliza Gallagher, Tyler and Hunter Fischels, and Taryn Fischels; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe of Gilbertville and Cleo of Jesup; and two sisters, Bonnie Weber and Mary Mathias, both of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers, Melvin and Gerald.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church; inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today with a parish vigil service at 6 p.m. at Kearns Funeral Service, and also for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to Columbus High School or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at KearnsFuneralService.com.
He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and history. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. For many years Ron volunteered with the Cedar Valley Nature Trail where he would ride his bike. Sitting around the table visiting with friends and family was one of his favorite pastimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.