Ronald Fredrick Hutschenreuter "Hutsch," 78, of Victory, WI, formerly of Evansdale, IA, passed away Sunday, February 10th, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family.

Ron loved spring time more than words can express. He loved the chirping birds, flowers, and green grass.

With that being said, the best way we can honor his wishes is having a private gathering in the spring to be held at a later date.

A full obituary can be found online at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation group is assisting the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald F. "Hutsch" Hutschenreuter
