June 22, 1941-March 17, 2021
Ronald Eugene Juhl, age 79, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley – Surprise Palliative Care Center. He was born June 22, 1941, in Cedar Falls, IA, to Robert and Grace (Hill) Juhl. Ron graduated from Cedar Falls High School, then joined the US Navy in 1959, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, and being honorably discharged in 1963. Ron kicked off his nearly 30-year career with United Parcel Service in 1966, starting out as a Washer Porter and Driver (Marshalltown, IA), then Feeder & Hub Supervisor (Decorah, IA), moving up to Center Manager (Cedar Rapids, IA), then IE Manager Hub & Feeder (Davenport, IA), and ultimately, West Region Hub & Feeder Manager (Omaha, NE).
Ron was blessed to share his life with three loves. First, his first wife, Kay (Davey), with whom he had three children: Tamara (James Ellis), Robert (stillborn), and Scott (Sherri) Tilley. Then in 1970, he married Doris (Nissen-Owen) and inherited two step-daughters: Deborah (deceased) and Lisa (Kevin Blanchet). Following the mourning of Doris’ death in 2013, Ron devoted his life to Mary Lou Callan, who was his beloved partner for the last 6 years of his life. Ron valued spending time with his brothers: Dick (Joann), Ray (Paulette), and Don (Patty, deceased), as well as his 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ron understood the importance of altruism, and gave generously to the communities in which he had lived as well as to individuals striving to overcome hardship in their life. He contributed to the Cedar Falls Arts and Historical Society; established the Ron Juhl Scholarship at Cedar Falls High School for students wishing to pursue careers in skilled trades; and the Deb Owen-Bramon Scholarship at North Scott High School (Eldridge, IA) to support students wishing to pursue careers in Music or the Arts. Ron was also a strong supporter of the Care-N-Share Café at Emily Wesleyan Church in Emily, MN, and was a long-time proud member of the American Legion.
Ron Juhl was a man from a generation in which strong character, hard work, and family were the things that mattered most. He will be greatly missed by all of those who were lucky enough to know him, as he was, truly, one of a kind.
Visitation will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, from 5PM to 7PM. Military Honors and a Celebration of Ron’s Life will take place at Dahl’s Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, at 10AM, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to your local Hospice, or to the Care-N-Share at Wesleyan Church in Emily MN, to help continue Ron’s legacy of giving to those who need it most.
