June 22, 1941-March 17, 2021

Ronald Eugene Juhl, age 79, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley – Surprise Palliative Care Center. He was born June 22, 1941, in Cedar Falls, IA, to Robert and Grace (Hill) Juhl. Ron graduated from Cedar Falls High School, then joined the US Navy in 1959, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, and being honorably discharged in 1963. Ron kicked off his nearly 30-year career with United Parcel Service in 1966, starting out as a Washer Porter and Driver (Marshalltown, IA), then Feeder & Hub Supervisor (Decorah, IA), moving up to Center Manager (Cedar Rapids, IA), then IE Manager Hub & Feeder (Davenport, IA), and ultimately, West Region Hub & Feeder Manager (Omaha, NE).

Ron was blessed to share his life with three loves. First, his first wife, Kay (Davey), with whom he had three children: Tamara (James Ellis), Robert (stillborn), and Scott (Sherri) Tilley. Then in 1970, he married Doris (Nissen-Owen) and inherited two step-daughters: Deborah (deceased) and Lisa (Kevin Blanchet). Following the mourning of Doris’ death in 2013, Ron devoted his life to Mary Lou Callan, who was his beloved partner for the last 6 years of his life. Ron valued spending time with his brothers: Dick (Joann), Ray (Paulette), and Don (Patty, deceased), as well as his 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.