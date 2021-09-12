Ronald Eugene Anderson
October 17, 1945-September 4, 2021
Ronald Eugene Anderson passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. There will be no services at this time.
Ronald was born October 17, 1945, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Kenneth William Anderson and Florence Anna Anderson.
He was preceded in death by parents.
He is survived by wife, Keitha Mae Anderson; son, Jason Alan Anderson; daughter, Kendra Anderson - Zadnik Davis; sons-in-law, Scott Davis and Jerry Wayne King; granddaughter, Zoe Rania Zadnik and his brother, Donald Dean Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
