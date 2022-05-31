Ronald Eugene Amos

July 28, 1937-May 28, 2022

LAMONT-Ronald (Ron) Eugene Amos, 84, of Lamont, IA left this world on May 28, 2022, from a sudden illness at Unity Point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with Rev. Ron Roberts officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 PM, Saturday at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, June 3rd at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Saturday. Becker & Son Funeral Home is assisting Ron’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Ron was born July 28, 1937 outside Hawkeye, IA. He attended country schools and Hawkeye High School. On October 10, 1959, he was married to Shirley (Engelhardt) Amos. To that couple, five children were born. The couple later divorced. He married Marsha Corbin in July 1995. The couple later divorced. Ron farmed in the Fayette and Buchanan county areas most of his life. He was partial to dairy farming and upon his retirement from farming he maintained a hobby farm, until his health required that he move into town in Lamont, IA. He enjoyed animals of all kinds, telling a tall tale, and making people smile.

He is predeceased by his parents, Howard and Antoinette (Nuss) Amos, a sister, Ruth Mentel, an infant brother Larry, a toddler brother Harold, and an infant daughter Carol.

Ron leaves behind four children—Sheryl (Brad) Sampson of Greeley, IA, Shelley (Greg) Stickfort of Scotch Grove, IA, Sherry Lynne Kaiser of Manitowoc, WI, and Robert/Bob (Whitney) Amos of Lisbon, IA, a brother Russell (Maureen/’Reen) of Hawkeye, IA, and a sister Roberta (Howard) Kimbrell of Cary, NC.

He felt blessed to have and enjoyed his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family.