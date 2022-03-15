 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Elderkin

Ronald Elderkin

January 3, 1944-March 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ronald Elderkin, 78, Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Ravenwood Specialty Care. He was born January 3, 1944 in Cedar Falls to the late Silas and Bessie (Hugh) Elderkin. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and worked as a bookkeeper for several auto dealerships in the area through his life.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 16 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. There will be a private burial at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

