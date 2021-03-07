Ronald E. Nanke

October 1, 1935-February 17, 2021

We are confident we have angels watching over us and on February 17, 2021, our hero on earth joined the ranks of angels above.

Whether you knew him as Ron, Bud or Rondo; Dad was special to everyone who knew him. He was the most positive, friendly, compassionate and happy person you could ever meet.

He is survived by his 3 children- Kristen Nanke (New Hampton), Karmen Schwake (Cedar Falls), Kent (Erin) Nanke (Johnston), 8 grandkids, sister Delores Petersen (Hudson) and twin brother’s Larry Nanke (Waterloo) and Loren Nanke (Ocala, FL) and a special lady Peggy Manning (Bonita Springs, FL). Dad also had a special place in his heart for his nieces, nephews as well as his wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins in Door County, WI.

Dad grew up at 900 Riehl Street in Waterloo, IA, graduating from East High School in 1953, where he played football, ran track and developed a love of sports. At a young age, his mom pushed him out the door to bag groceries at Big T’s and Dad never missed a day of work in his life. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school where he played on the Air Force football team for a year. Dad worked in finance and sales for most of his working life and spent over 20 years at his dream job as Director of Field Services for the Iowa Auto Dealers Association.