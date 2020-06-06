Ronald E. Lewis

(1949-2020)
Ronald Eugene Lewis passed away at home in the early morning of May 30, 2020, at the age of 71. He was cremated and his ashes will be scattered according to his wishes. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and the immense love he had for his family. He is survived by his wife and 6 children.
