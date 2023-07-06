May 25, 1933-June 10, 2023

Ronald Dean Bro died June 10, 2023 at the Western Home Communities, in Cedar Falls, IA. He was born May 25, 1933 on the farm in Brayton, Iowa; the youngest of twelve children born to Niels and Laura (Bork) Bro. Immigrants from Denmark, 1905 and 1909 respectively they farmed in southwest Iowa. Ron attended rural schools in Audubon County and then attended high school in the town of Exira. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Northern Iowa; and earned a Doctorate of Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Strong loyalties remained between Ron and UNI. Seven of his twelve siblings attended UNI. He fondly recalled his college years where he met Mary Louise Reed. They were married August 14, 1955 in Clinton, IA.

Ron taught Industrial Arts in Perry, IA; Nebraska State College at Chadron, NE; Oregon State University at Corvallis, OR; and at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, IA. In 1976, he accepted a position in the Department of Industrial Technology at the University of Northern Iowa. During his 25 years there, he rose to the rank of Full Professor, and Department Head. In 1978, he was recognized for “Outstanding Service and Contributions to Industrial Arts in Iowa” by the Iowa Industrial Arts Cadre. He was a Laureate Member of Epsilon Pi Tau. He had lifetime memberships in the American Industrial Arts Association and the American Council on Industrial Arts Teacher Education. Ron had numerous articles published in professional journals and served on the Editorial Advisory Board of “Man/Society/Technology.” In 1986, he was awarded a Fullbright grant and taught at Helen Technical University in Egypt. After retirement in 1992, he received another Fullbright and taught at the University of Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe. During his retirement, he returned to Africa three more times in the service of Self Help International.

He cherished his Danish heritage. He spent time in Copenhagen, DK researching Industrial Education in Scandinavia. His work is part of the Faculty Publication Collection in the Rod Library at UNI. He served on the Board of Directors of the Museum of Danish America, and on the Steering Committee of The Cedar Valley Danes.

Ron and Mary traveled throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. They enjoyed spending summers and winter holidays at their vacation home in northern Wisconsin. He was a talented woodworking and carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, and writing. He wrote his autobiography, a book about his parents, and two books of poems.

Survivors include his daughter, Beth (John) Roof of La Crosse, WI; his son, Reed (Jamie) Bro of Colorado Springs, CO; four grandchildren: Audrey (Tony) Horacek of Holmen, WI, Samuel (Nika George) Roof of Omaha, NE, Stephanie (Clint) Calli of Colorado Springs, CO, and Mary (Michael) Manning of Edmund, OK; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary of 67 years; his parents; and siblings: N. Arnold, Arthur, Ingward, Howard, H. Edwin, Sigrid, Manville, Leona, Velma, Mervin, and Franklin.

Visitation will be July 8 from 10am-11am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls. Funeral service to follow at 11am. Memorials may be sent to the Museum of Danish America, 2212 Washington St., Elk Horn, IA 51531 www.danishmuseum.org. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.