Ronald D. Shaw

Ron was born on November 2, 1941, rural Manchester, Iowa, the son of James and Dorothy (Diercksen) Shaw. He attended Silver Creek No. 7 school until the seventh grade. His family then moved to Masonville, Iowa, and he later graduated from Manchester High School. After high school Ron worked for a local farmer before becoming a Dairy Herd Improvement Supervisor for DHIA in Delaware County. In 1963, Ron entered the United States Air Force during Vietnam serving at Danang Air Force Base 35th Air Police Squad with his dog Christiana. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon returning to the United States, Ron went to work as an ABS Representative in Gilbertville, Iowa. On January 14, 1978, Ron was united in marriage to Jean Senst at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, Iowa. The couple would make their home in rural Waverly, Iowa, where Ron would continue working as an ABS Representative and also as a cattle and row crop farmer.