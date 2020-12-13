Ronald D. Eckerman

August 1, 1942-December 11, 2020

Ronald Daniel Eckerman, age 78, died on December 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family, after an 8-year courageous battle against multiple myeloma.

He was born in Cresco, Iowa on August 1, 1942, to Donald and Marybelle Eckerman, the second oldest of eleven children. He grew up on a farm west of Cresco and attended the nearby one-room country school, Saratoga #6. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Cresco in 1960 and earned a BA in Business from the University of Northern Iowa. Ron served in the U.S. Army, with stations in Hawaii and Laos. He married Carol (Kuhn) on July 23, 1966, the beginning of 54 years of partnership and laughter. His career at John Deere began in 1960; most of the years were spent as a supervisor at the Engine Works, where he was known as “The Silver Fox,” and he retired in 2001.