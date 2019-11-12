Ronald D. Bonzer

(1945-2019)
PLAINFIELD — Ronald Dean Bonzer, 74, of Plainfield, died Sunday, Nov. 10, at Waverly Health Center after a short battle with cancer.
He was born May 1, 1945, in Waterloo. He and his twin brother were adopted as infants by Ralph and Margaret Bonzer. He married Shirley Weatherwax on June 26, 1965.
Ron graduated from Charles City High School in 1965. He and Shirley moved to Waverly in 1967 after Ron became employed by Carnation (now Nestle). He eventually left Carnation to become an entrepreneur and started Waverly’s first convenience store, Bonzer’s North Star, in 1971. He left Waverly to explore motel management in Ankeny and Altoona and eventually returned to Waverly to operate the Cedar Lawn Motel and Bonzer’s Beverage and Party Center. Ron and Shirley in 1984 became houseparents at Quakerdale Family Service Center in Waterloo. They were also blackjack dealers at Meskwaki Casino in Tama. After retirement he worked part-time at Casey’s General Stores, Renewed Purpose in Waverly and most recently at Kwik Star in Nashua.
Survivors: his wife; his identical twin, Donald Bonzer (Linda) of Shell Rock; two daughters, Ann Seggerman (Rich) of Waverly and Pam Turner (Curt) of Dunkerton; five grandchildren, Todd Dralle (Bethany) of Urbandale, Shawn Lee (Rachel), Mallory Bundy (Travis), Daniel Bonzer and Lee Seggerman, all of Waverly; five great-grandchildren, Greyson and Addison Bundy, Emerson and Hudson Lee and Calvin Dralle; siblings found after he found his biological mother, Linda (David) Fobian, Claudia (David) Meyer, and Ross (Linda) Chapin all of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his biological mother, Hariette Chapin.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Embassy Vineyard Church, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 12, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Ron was a humorous man who loved people and was known for having a joke to share. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, going to garage sales, attending auctions, and spending time with family, friends, and dogs. Ron recently received his 35th year Sobriety Medallion from Alcoholics Anonymous, a great accomplishment.
