Try 3 months for $3
Ronald Carpenter

Ronald Carpenter 

A celebration of life for Ron Carpenter, 67, of Enid, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, Enid.

Ronald Eugene Carpenter, formerly from Waterloo, was born August 5, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa and passed away March 8, 2019, at his home in Enid, Oklahoma.

On October 17, 1970 he married the love of his life, Debra Rae Lines, and together they had four beautiful daughters. Ron is survived by his wife, Debbie; four daughters, Sabrina Lounsbury and Mark, Tara Wray and William, Shantel Luper and Ron, Charity Buckwalter and Kyle; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s name to Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences may be made and services viewed at www.ladusauevans.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald Carpenter
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments