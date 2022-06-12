 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Carl Seehase

  • 0
Ronald Carl Seehase

September 30, 1947-June 9, 2022

Ronald Carl Seehase was born September 30, 1947, the son of Russell Seehase and Arlene (Banser) Milton Heidemann. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Ron worked at John Deere’s, retiring after 30 years of employment. He married Jacque McIntosh on May 11, 1992. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids, and he loved his fur babies.

Ron passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell Seehase; mother and step-father, Arlene and Milton Heidemann; a son, Ramez Rifai and his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Louise McIntosh. Ron is survived by his wife, Jacque of Waterloo; two sons, Doug (Angie) Seehase of Cedar Falls and Jamey (Shannon) Seehase of Evansdale; a daughter, Danielle (Mark) Reith of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Richard (Linda) Seehase of Branson, Roger (Jane) Seehase of Cedar Falls, Sharon Haurum of Waterloo, Robert Heidemann of Waterloo and Mike Heidemann of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Gathering: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Followed by a time of sharing from 11:00 to 11:30. Military Rites will be conducted after sharing.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News