September 30, 1947-June 9, 2022

Ronald Carl Seehase was born September 30, 1947, the son of Russell Seehase and Arlene (Banser) Milton Heidemann. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Ron worked at John Deere’s, retiring after 30 years of employment. He married Jacque McIntosh on May 11, 1992. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids, and he loved his fur babies.

Ron passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his father, Russell Seehase; mother and step-father, Arlene and Milton Heidemann; a son, Ramez Rifai and his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Louise McIntosh. Ron is survived by his wife, Jacque of Waterloo; two sons, Doug (Angie) Seehase of Cedar Falls and Jamey (Shannon) Seehase of Evansdale; a daughter, Danielle (Mark) Reith of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Richard (Linda) Seehase of Branson, Roger (Jane) Seehase of Cedar Falls, Sharon Haurum of Waterloo, Robert Heidemann of Waterloo and Mike Heidemann of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Gathering: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Followed by a time of sharing from 11:00 to 11:30. Military Rites will be conducted after sharing.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.