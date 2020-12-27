Ronald Brent Charmichael

November 24, 1946 - December 23, 2020

Ronald Brent Charmichael, 74, of rural Dysart, died peacefully at his home December 23, 2020.

He was born November 24, 1946 to Vernon and Mildred (Holland) Charmichael of Traer. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1965, while living with his foster parents, Don and Janice Lyons.

Ron married Reda McNamee December 2, 1967. He joined the US Air Force during Vietnam, serving in the Strategic Air Command with the SR-71 aircraft. He then careered with the Waterloo Post Office retiring in 2011 after 31 years, many of those years as the personable mailman of Washburn.

Ron was full of energy, ran a local tavern, and enjoyed running marathons in his early years. Later in adulthood, Ron spent his energy raising his children, working hard for his family, landscaping, taking care of his acreage, and dreaming of classic cars. He was always going the extra mile to complete a project to perfection. He loved telling stories (for hours) to family, friends, classmates and friendly strangers.