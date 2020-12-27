Ronald Brent Charmichael
November 24, 1946 - December 23, 2020
Ronald Brent Charmichael, 74, of rural Dysart, died peacefully at his home December 23, 2020.
He was born November 24, 1946 to Vernon and Mildred (Holland) Charmichael of Traer. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1965, while living with his foster parents, Don and Janice Lyons.
Ron married Reda McNamee December 2, 1967. He joined the US Air Force during Vietnam, serving in the Strategic Air Command with the SR-71 aircraft. He then careered with the Waterloo Post Office retiring in 2011 after 31 years, many of those years as the personable mailman of Washburn.
Ron was full of energy, ran a local tavern, and enjoyed running marathons in his early years. Later in adulthood, Ron spent his energy raising his children, working hard for his family, landscaping, taking care of his acreage, and dreaming of classic cars. He was always going the extra mile to complete a project to perfection. He loved telling stories (for hours) to family, friends, classmates and friendly strangers.
Ron was exceedingly proud of his two daughters, Ashley (Todd) Millang of Des Moines and Hillary (Randall) Shaw of Pagosa Springs, CO. “Bubba” will be dearly missed by his four grandsons, Maxwell and Mattias Millang and Nixon and Bowie Shaw.
Ron is survived by Don and Janice Lyons of Dysart, brothers Brian (Linda) Lyons, of Traer, David (Gayla) Lyons of Clive, Greg (Sherry) Lyons of Dysart.
Ron is preceded in death by his birth parents, brother Mark Lyons, niece Keely Lyons, great-niece Gemma Lyons, step-brother Robert Dengler, and half-brother Richard Charmichael.
Ron will be remembered and celebrated with a visitation on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Dysart United Methodist Church and a family funeral on Tuesday December 29, 2020, 10:30 am at the United Methodist Church in Dysart. He will then be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. To share a memory of Ron or send condolences to the family please visit www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
