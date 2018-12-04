Indianola
Services for Ronald Lloyd Blanchard, 72, who passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held 2 hours prior to service from Noon to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughters, Karla (Mike) Fisher, Annette (Roger Fee) Page; grandchildren, Joseph, Makayla, Amara and Aurora Fisher, Nicole Page; great-granddaughter, Delilah Fisher and his brother, Roger Blanchard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Blanchard, parents, Lloyd and Valeer (Beaman) Blanchard; brothers, Frank, Fred, and E.J. Blanchard; and sister, Judy Gordon.
Memorials may be given to the family in his name. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
