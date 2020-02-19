(1945-2020)

LA PORTE CITY -- Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born May 24, 1945, in Greene, the son of Arthur and Virginia Foutz Hayungs. He married Shirley Houser on Nov. 7, 1964, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2015.

Ron served in the U.S. Army during from 1963-1971. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at John Deere Co., retiring after 30 years.

Ron was a member of the V.F.W., Masonic Lodge, and U.A.W.

Survived by: one daughter, Tonja (Mindy)Hayungs-Goldstein of Prairie Village, Kan.; two sons, Paul (Beth) of Eldridge, and Chuck (Danee) of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Hackbarth, Emily (Brad) Meyer, Sophie, Alex and Jonah; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Jackson, Caleb and Kate; one brother, Robert (Karleda) Hayungs of Clear Lake; one sister, Jan Green of Waterloo; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Hayungs of Monticello, Minn., and Sandy Hayungs of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Harlan and his twin Donald.