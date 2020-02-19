(1945-2020)
LA PORTE CITY -- Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born May 24, 1945, in Greene, the son of Arthur and Virginia Foutz Hayungs. He married Shirley Houser on Nov. 7, 1964, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2015.
Ron served in the U.S. Army during from 1963-1971. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at John Deere Co., retiring after 30 years.
Ron was a member of the V.F.W., Masonic Lodge, and U.A.W.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: one daughter, Tonja (Mindy)Hayungs-Goldstein of Prairie Village, Kan.; two sons, Paul (Beth) of Eldridge, and Chuck (Danee) of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Hackbarth, Emily (Brad) Meyer, Sophie, Alex and Jonah; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Jackson, Caleb and Kate; one brother, Robert (Karleda) Hayungs of Clear Lake; one sister, Jan Green of Waterloo; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Hayungs of Monticello, Minn., and Sandy Hayungs of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Harlan and his twin Donald.
Celebration of Life gathering: from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. Military rites will be conducted by the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post No. 136 and the VFW Post 1623. The family suggests casual attire.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Ron always had a smile and never met a stranger. He enjoyed stained glass work, coffee with his buddies at Panera and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.