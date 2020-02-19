Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs
0 entries

Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs

Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs

(1945-2020)

LA PORTE CITY -- Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Hayungs, 74, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born May 24, 1945, in Greene, the son of Arthur and Virginia Foutz Hayungs. He married Shirley Houser on Nov. 7, 1964, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2015.

Ron served in the U.S. Army during from 1963-1971. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at John Deere Co., retiring after 30 years.

Ron was a member of the V.F.W., Masonic Lodge, and U.A.W.

Survived by: one daughter, Tonja (Mindy)Hayungs-Goldstein of Prairie Village, Kan.; two sons, Paul (Beth) of Eldridge, and Chuck (Danee) of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Hackbarth, Emily (Brad) Meyer, Sophie, Alex and Jonah; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Jackson, Caleb and Kate; one brother, Robert (Karleda) Hayungs of Clear Lake; one sister, Jan Green of Waterloo; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Hayungs of Monticello, Minn., and Sandy Hayungs of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Harlan and his twin Donald.

Celebration of Life gathering: from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m. Military rites will be conducted by the Iowa National Guard Honors Detail, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post No. 136 and the VFW Post 1623. The family suggests casual attire.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Ron always had a smile and never met a stranger. He enjoyed stained glass work, coffee with his buddies at Panera and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Hayungs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News