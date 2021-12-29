February 17, 1944-December 23, 2021

DUNKERTON-Ronald B. Reil, 77, of Dunkerton, IA, died on December 23, 2021, at Unity Point—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA

He was born on February 17, 1944, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Ben W. and Esther J. (Jensen) Reil. He was raised on his family farm south of Dunkerton, IA. He was taught how to take care of the land from his father. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1962. Later, in 1995, Ron decided to attend Hawkeye Community College to become an Emergency Medical Technician. He married Kaye A. Phillips in 1963 and together, they had two daughters, Ronda, and Kimberly. They later divorced in 2000. Ron married Marilyn A. Young on April 19,2001 and made their home near the family farm for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Reil, Dunkerton, IA, his two daughters, Ronda (Jon) Rathe, Dunkerton, IA, and Kimberly (Dave) Lingenfelter, Dunkerton, IA, stepson; James Corpe. Six grandchildren; Brianna Lingenfelter, Brittany Lingenfelter, Emma (Dustin) Jones, Abbey (Jeff Stanton) Lingenfelter, Brett Rathe, and Kayla Rathe, cousins, Arnold and David Tonjes, Elma, IA, and other nieces and nephews. A sister-in-law; Dorothy Decker, Independence, IA, and brother-in-law; Jim (Darlene) Young, Wofford Heights, CA.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Esther Reil. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, IA. Burial will be held at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday December 30th, at the Funeral Home.

