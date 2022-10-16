CEDAR FALLS-Ronald A. Arntson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born August 11, 1933, in Red Lake, Minnesota, son of Arthur and Wilma (Skrief) Arntson. Ronald served in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps with an honorable discharge after the end of the Korean Conflict. He married Norma Bentley on August 15, 1954, in Pierre, South Dakota. She preceded him in death January 17, 1999. He married Eleanor (Stetter) Lillis in 2002. She died January, 2014. Ronald was a graduate of South Dakota State University in Brookings. He was with Mobil Oil Company and, later, a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative with Parke-Davis (now Pfizer) for 35 years. Ronald enjoyed many great years after retirement with winters in Arizona and summers in Iowa. He loved golfing and shooting pool at the AMVETS or American Legion in Sun City, AZ. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.