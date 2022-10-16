August 11, 1933-October 7, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Ronald A. Arntson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born August 11, 1933, in Red Lake, Minnesota, son of Arthur and Wilma (Skrief) Arntson. Ronald served in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps with an honorable discharge after the end of the Korean Conflict. He married Norma Bentley on August 15, 1954, in Pierre, South Dakota. She preceded him in death January 17, 1999. He married Eleanor (Stetter) Lillis in 2002. She died January, 2014. Ronald was a graduate of South Dakota State University in Brookings. He was with Mobil Oil Company and, later, a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative with Parke-Davis (now Pfizer) for 35 years. Ronald enjoyed many great years after retirement with winters in Arizona and summers in Iowa. He loved golfing and shooting pool at the AMVETS or American Legion in Sun City, AZ. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; his sister, Dorothy (Dwain) Wilmot; and many others from his family over a long lifetime. He is survived by his two sons, Brian (Shelly) Arntson of Olathe, Kansas and John (Brenda M. Miller) Arntson of Cedar Falls; 2 grandchildren, Julie Garvey of Kansas City, Missouri and Steven (Hyosun Jang) Arntson of Overland Park, Kansas; 3 great-grandchildren: Cora Garvey, Charlotte Arntson and Leo Arntson; and a special friend, Dolores Phillips of Sun City, AZ.
Services will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Celebration of Life to follow immediately after at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse. Memorials may be directed to the Family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
