October 13, 1946—January 23, 2021

Waterloo—Ron Williamson, 74, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 13, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Lewis and Beulah Sheets Williamson. He graduated from Riceville High School in 1965 and later obtained an Associate’s degree from Hawkeye Tech. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He married Lorain Hanson December 10, 1971 in Le Roy, MN; they later divorced. He then married Shirley Linhart July 21, 1990 at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Waterloo; she died March 5, 2016.

Ron was a welder and worked in cab assembly at John Deere for 33 years, retiring in 2007. He was member of UAW Local 838. His favorite saying was “my family is my gold.”

He is survived by his daughter, Maria (Mike) Schinzel of Anoka‚ MN; son, Grant Williamson of Cedar Falls; four step-daughters, Carletta (Chip) Rehder, Pam Hagen, Elisha Gustafson, and Shelly Carpenter; three step-sons, Marty, Mark (Tammy), and Mike Carpenter; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, and Jessica Schinzel, and many bonus grandchildren; his father, Lewis Williamson; three sisters, Sue (Mark) Underdahl, Rita (Lee) Dvorak, and Luanne Cunningham; and a brother, Rob (Kris) Williamson.