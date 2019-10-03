Ronald Walter Dix was born on April 3, 1940, to Walter and Lorraine Dix, in Waterloo, IA.
He attended Waterloo schools and graduated in 1960. Ron joined the Army and during his three-year enlistment served in West Germany.
In 1961 he married Karen Dee Schoephoerster, and together they had three children—Charles, Michael, and Kathy.
Ron worked for 32 years at John Deere as a machinist and retired from the PEC. His interests included fishing, golf, archery, woodworking, and hunting.
He leaves behind Karen; Charles (Mary), Mike, and Kathy; grandchildren Kevin (Jade), Kate, and Karl; and great-grandchildren Eli, Isaiah, and Andrew.
A service of remembrance will take place at Waterloo’s Garden of Memories, 3669 Logan Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. A family and friends gathering will follow at 12:00 noon at the UAW Hall in Waterloo.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Ron Dix as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
