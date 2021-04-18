June 3, 1941-April 11, 2021

Ron Seufferlein, 79, loving husband of Barb and father to Penny (Kevin) and Pam and step-father to Doug (Sara) Debbie (Gary) and Dan (Judy) died Sunday, April 11th at home surrounded by family. He was under the care of Unity Point Hospice.

Ron was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on June 3, 1941 to Erie and Hazel Seufferlein. He was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and AIB College in Des Moines, IA. On July 12, 1978 Ron married Barbara DuBois at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

Ron was employed as an Accountant at Warren Transport until he retired in 2004. Ron and Barb then moved to their dream Lake Home on Lake Thunderhead in MO. until returning to Cedar Falls in 2016. They also spent their winters in Orange Beach, AL. He was a member of the Cedar Falls Lions Club.

Survivors include his wife, Barb, his daughters and son in law Kevin, his stepchildren and spouses and his mother in law Hazel Scheppele and several grandchildren who loved their Grandpa Ron.

He was proceeded in death by his brothers Edward and Kenneth Seufferlein.

Private family service were held on Thursday, April 15th.

Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Communities. To leave condolence visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.