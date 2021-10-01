March 12, 1938—September 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Ron Riebe, 83, of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls and Evansdale, died Monday, September 27, 2021.

He owned and operated Ron’s Super Valu stores in the area during the 1970s.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas.

See www.ramseyfuneral.com for a full obituary.