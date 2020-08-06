Ron G. Alexander

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

Ronald “Ron” Gene Alexander, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.

Ron was born on September 3, 1936, in Fremont, Neb., the son of Louise (Pett) and Clarence Alexander. He attended school in Hillsdale, Mich., and Emerson, Neb., and graduated from Emerson High School in 1954. On April 11, 1959, Ron was united in marriage to Virginia Bonderson in Emerson, Neb. Also, in 1959, Ron graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Neb. He went on to receive an MA in Philosophy at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., a PhD in Sacred Theology at the Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago, Ill., and a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Iowa. Ron was a professor in the Philosophy and Religion Department at Wartburg College from 1966 until his retirement in 2014.

Ron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a life-long learner with a passion for reading and collecting books. Ron enjoyed many summers with Virginia and his family at their summer home in Glen Haven, Colo., where they liked to read, hike and host family and friends. Ron especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.