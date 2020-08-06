Ron G. Alexander

(1936-2020)
Ronald “Ron” Gene Alexander, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.
Ron was born on September 3, 1936, in Fremont, Neb., the son of Louise (Pett) and Clarence Alexander. He attended school in Hillsdale, Mich., and Emerson, Neb., and graduated from Emerson High School in 1954. On April 11, 1959, Ron was united in marriage to Virginia Bonderson in Emerson, Neb. Also, in 1959, Ron graduated from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Neb. He went on to receive an MA in Philosophy at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., a PhD in Sacred Theology at the Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago, Ill., and a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Iowa. Ron was a professor in the Philosophy and Religion Department at Wartburg College from 1966 until his retirement in 2014.
Ron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a life-long learner with a passion for reading and collecting books. Ron enjoyed many summers with Virginia and his family at their summer home in Glen Haven, Colo., where they liked to read, hike and host family and friends. Ron especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Amy (Brian) Ramker of Waverly; daughter-in-law, Michelle Alexander of Salem, Ore.; five grandchildren, Bryn (Carter) Alexander and Ian Alexander of Salem, Ore., and Adam, Molly and Nicole Ramker of Waverly; one great-grandson, Parker Brown of Salem, Ore.; and one sister-in-law, Vicky Alexander of Blythe, Calif.. He was preceded in death by Virginia in 2004; his son, Joel; his parents; his brothers, Keith and Lynn; and sister-in-law, Doretta Alexander.
According to his wishes, Ron’s body has been cremated and there will be no formal services at this time. His cremains will be laid to rest in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College – Virginia Alexander Endowed Scholarship Fund, ATTN: Development Office, 100 Wartburg Blvd, Waverly, IA 50677 or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
