Romelle R. Shuman-Scratch

(1947-2020)

Romelle Raye Shuman-Scratch, 72, of Cedar Rapids died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital from complications with her heart and lungs after knee replacement surgery. Services will be held at First Assembly of God at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family.

Romelle is survived by her husband Joseph; six siblings Marla Shuman Cotter, Carma Nelson both of Cedar Rapids, Bill (Deb) Minard of Waterloo, Richard Minard, Carla Minard both of Readlyn and Pat Minard of Wyoming; sister-in-law Joan (Floyd) Hayes and many nieces and nephews.

Romelle was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack.

Romelle was born November 10, 1947 in Waterloo. She attended West High School in Waterloo and graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids in 1965. Romelle married Joseph Scratch on May 25, 2001. She worked as a stock clerk at Norand for many years.