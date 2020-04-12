Romelle R. Shuman-Scratch
(1947-2020)

Romelle Raye Shuman-Scratch, 72, of Cedar Rapids died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital from complications with her heart and lungs after knee replacement surgery. Services will be held at First Assembly of God at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family.

Romelle is survived by her husband Joseph; six siblings Marla Shuman Cotter, Carma Nelson both of Cedar Rapids, Bill (Deb) Minard of Waterloo, Richard Minard, Carla Minard both of Readlyn and Pat Minard of Wyoming; sister-in-law Joan (Floyd) Hayes and many nieces and nephews.

Romelle was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack.

Romelle was born November 10, 1947 in Waterloo. She attended West High School in Waterloo and graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids in 1965. Romelle married Joseph Scratch on May 25, 2001. She worked as a stock clerk at Norand for many years.

Romelle enjoyed doing arts and craft projects especially making signs. She was a very special lady who was very articulate, attentive to cleanliness and organization, and a devoted wife. She liked to walk and would walk in the races her husband ran. Romelle was a very creative thinker, and was known for saying what she means and meaning what she said. Her favorite thing to talk about and share with others was her love of the Lord.

Instead of flowers memorial may be directed to the family.

