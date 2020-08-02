Romelle R Shuman-Scratch

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Romelle Raye Shuman-Scratch, 72, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, from complications with her heart and lungs after knee replacement surgery. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at First Assembly of God Room #110, 3233 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids by Pastor Rick Gail. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.