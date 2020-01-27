Romane Krueger

(1934-2020)

WAVERLY — Romane Lavern Krueger, 85, of Waverly, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Waverly Health Center.

He was born on June 21, 1934, in rural Frederika, son of Lavern and Leona (Bahlmann) Krueger. He married Helen Landsverk on Jan. 18, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Romane served 11 years in the National Guard. He retired from John Deere on June 30, 1994, and was a member of the UAW Local No. 838.

Survived by: his wife; children, Ron (Pam) Krueger of Waverly, Cyndi (Craig) Smiens of Ankeny, and Dave Krueger and John Krueger, both of Waverly; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one coming in May; and a sister, Dolores Boeckmann of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Roy Boeckmann; and a brother and sister-in-law, Odis and Dorothy Landsverk.

Services: 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.