Roman Thome

(1930-2018)
GILBERTVILLE — Roman R. Thome, 88, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, Nov. 29, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born June 14, 1930, in Waterloo, son of John and Cecelia Kass Thome. He married Victoria “Vicki” Riha on Nov. 25, 1972, in Vining.
Roman was employed with Rath Packing for 36 years until the company’s closing in 1984. He remained active working various jobs after that.
He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Joleen Lowe of Gilbertville, Barbara (Chuck) Reiter of Evansdale and Beth (Matt) Stok of Eagan, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Kailyn (Shane Henninger) Lowe, Kelsey (Miguel Steimel) Lowe, Kristopher Lowe, Kyler Lowe, Hailey Reiter, Alex Reiter, Roman Stok and Madelyn Stok; five great-grandchildren, Kennadi, Evelyn, Lily, Gabriel and Alice; and a sister, Rita Weiden of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: seven siblings, Aurelia Freet, Regina Weber, Leona Bernard, Celine Berns, Jerome Thome, Ralph Thome and Cletus Thome.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. Foresters rosary and 6 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to Bosco System or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Roman enjoyed being with all his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a grandpa that showed sincere interest in what was happening in their lives. He always had a story or joke to tell, and a smile to send you on your way.
