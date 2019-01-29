Rollis G. Jensen

(1922-2019)
DENVER — Rollis Gunder Jensen, 96, of Denver, died Friday, Jan. 25, at the Denver Sunset Home.
He was born July 30, 1922, in Oran, son of Oscar and Josephine (Rueckert) Jensen. He married Velda Pipho on June 25, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
He graduated from Bremer-Fayette Consolidated High School in 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy Seebees from 1943 to 1946. Rollis began his career as a carpenter. In 1963, he served as interim postmaster in Denver, later being appointed as postmaster there. He served in that capacity from 1963 until his retirement in March of 1990. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. He served on the Denver Public Library Board, the board that established the Denver Sunset Home, along with various city and church boards. He was a member of the Denver American Legion Post 653 for more than 60 years.
Survived by: three daughters, Bonny (Merlin) Nuss of Overland Park, Kan.; Barbara (Dan) Andrew of Sedgwick, Kan., and Becky (Greg) Jensen Tissier of Danville, Ill.; a son, Brian (Beth) Jensen of Clarendon Hills, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Ann Olander, Arlene McLaren, Jane Meyer and Kay Schwarz; and his brothers, Lee, Kenneth and Jim Jensen.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Grace Albrecht; and his brothers, Dale, John, Paul, Bob and Tom Jensen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by Acker Matthias American Legion Post 653. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and for one hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, His Hands Oran Food Pantry or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Rollis enjoyed woodworking and making grandfather clocks for each of his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. He is remembered by a large extended family, including many nieces and nephews; and teaching his children and grandchildren to golf and enjoying golf with friends and family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.