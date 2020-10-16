Rollie C. Jones, 67 was born May 11, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Kuzie (Q.Z.) Mosley Jones and the father of his heart Clinton E. Jones. He was raised by his Aunt Flora & Uncle Cecil Reed. Rollie passed away on June 15, at the Keokuk Medical Center in Keokuk. He attended the Waterloo Public Schools and obtained his GED from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Rollie attended Antioch Baptist Church in his younger years. He was married to Wanda Everett, they later divorced. Rollie was under EPI for the last 25 years due to his disability.